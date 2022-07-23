Without new purchase of CoronaVac, vaccination of 3 and 4 year olds still does not occur in all of Brazil | vaccines

On the 13th, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the application of the vaccine in children aged 3 to 5 years. Before that, 5-year-olds could only receive the Pfizer vaccine; those of 3 and 4 could not be immunized.

According to a survey carried out by g1, vaccination of children at these ages began in all capitals except Cuiabá, Maceió and Teresina. But even in the capital of São Paulo, which has already started to vaccinate, the public is restricted to children with comorbidities, disabilities or indigenous people.

In the state of AlagoasAlagoas, no municipality started vaccination; until Tuesday (19), Mato Grosso was waiting for new doses to start vaccination. In Piauí, only a few municipalities already vaccinate, such as Água Branca and Parnaíba (see more details of vaccination in Brazil below).

Manufactured in Brazil by the Butantan Institute, linked to the state government of São Paulo, the CoronaVac given to children has the same dosage as adults and is applied in two doses. On July 1, however, the institute announced that, “in the absence of new purchase orders by the Ministry of Health, production of the vaccine has been temporarily interrupted”.

This week, the government of São Paulo stated that it will import 8,000 liters of active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) to manufacture the doses needed to vaccinate children aged 3 and 4 years. The forecast is that the doses will be ready in August.

“We took this decision today, even before inclusion in the PNI (National Immunization Program), so that we have enough vaccine to vaccinate children in São Paulo and make them available to the Ministry of Health to vaccinate children in Brazil” , said the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB).

In a note sent to g1 this Friday (22), Butantan said it awaits “the decision of the Ministry of Health to incorporate CoronaVac into the National Immunization Program (PNI) so that it can be distributed in all states and municipalities”.

O g1 questioned the Ministry of Health about the purchase, distribution and application of CoronaVac in children, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

While new batches of vaccine are not distributed, capitals, states and municipalities in the interior have used their own stocks to start vaccination.

Some places have started vaccinating 4-year-olds, but not 3-year-olds – situation in Brasília, which only applies leftover doses (from “xepa”) to younger children. Others include 4-year-olds and, among 3-year-olds, only those with disabilities or comorbidities (such as João Pessoa).

In Pernambuco, Recife, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Olinda and Caruaru only 4-year-old children are vaccinated.

In Pará, the four largest cities – Belém, Ananindeua, Santarém and Marabá – have already started vaccinating children aged between 4 and 3 years.

It is also the case of Goiânia, São Luís, Vitória, Manaus, Macapá, Rio Branco, Salvador, Fortaleza, Curitiba and other capitals, in addition to Imperatriz (MA), Serra (ES), Vila Velha (ES), Anápolis (GO) and Uberlândia (MG).