Woman discovers there is a mouse in the house and accepts it as a new resident | pet channel

Finding a mouse in the house is something that would probably make most people terrified, not so Monica Canova, from Boston, USA. Not that the relationship was the friendliest from the start, but it didn’t take long for the mouse’s charms to be noticed by her.

“The first time I saw him, I thought, ‘Well, this is kind of gross,’” Monica told The Dodo. “But when I approached him, he had the cutest, most perfect little ears. He looked at me as if to say, ‘Hi!’ And I just couldn’t ignore it.”

Mousey (Mouse, in free translation), as Monica calls the rodent, started to live with her in the house, although he keeps himself alone and his appearances are still pleasant surprises for her. Although you can think of many disadvantages of sharing a house with a rodent, Monica Canova prefers to get used to it and make peace with the pet, rather than evicting it.

“As much as it’s not so nice to have a mouse as a roommate, I feel really bad about moving him,” he said, adding that Mousey really seems to have enjoyed the hospitality. “I think he thinks he owns the place.”

In a video shared by her on a social network, with a clear reference to the Pixar movie “Ratatouille”, users were delighted with the cuteness of the pet.

