Woman is fired after finding out that company was watching her during home office

Michae Jay, a US citizen, had her privacy invaded while working from home. She discovered that she was being watched by her company while working from home, remote work. The American was observed by the laptop’s camera, all without her consent. Then she was fired.

Jay noticed that the company was recording videos and taking pictures of him after he was caught having a snack in his kitchen during his work hours. She took a reprimand, but after publicizing the case, the hitherto employee was fired.

Every event was told through videos posted on TikTok. The case took on a huge proportion, reaching more than half a million views. In some videos, Michae claimed that the company she worked for was spying on her all the time through her webcam.

On top of that, the organization blocked her computer’s access to the work platform if she took a few minutes away from the keyboard, if she got up from her seat, used her cell phone, or if someone else entered the room. She also reported that she was a contributor to a company that campaigns for the technology company Klarna.

In one of the videos, Michae Jay even shows the computer screen frozen with a photo taken from his webcam, where it is seen away from the laptop table. In the message that appears on the screen, it says “Not on the table. Action applied. Please get approval from your superior to try again.”

And the young woman adds: “These people blocked my computer. They blocked my computer because I was in the kitchen preparing a snack. They just want us to work [enquanto estamos] at home”.

Still in the videos on his network, Jay spoke a lot about the events and criticized the organization he worked for. She claims she didn’t know when she took the job that her pay would be based on the number of hours she worked per week and that her bosses argued that employees often worked fewer hours than they were supposed to.

And finally, she ended up talking about the unprofessional language, supposedly used by the managers and alleging that the institution has a high turnover rate for the reasons mentioned by her.

Via: Pernambuco diary

