X-Men ’97: Marvel Shows First Images of Animation at Comic-Con | pop

Fans of X-Men, can celebrate! THE Marvel showed on its panel at Comic Con 2022held in San Diego, California, the first images of the long-awaited animation X-Men ’97. It will continue the cartoon that was very successful in Brazil in the 90s, had five seasons and ended in 1997 (hence the name of the new animated series).
In the last episode, injured after suffering an attack, Professor Charles Xavier said goodbye to his students and embarked with Lilandra to the planet of the Shi’ar Empire to be treated. In this new wave of episodes, as Marvel announced at Comic Con, Magneto will assume the role of mentor to the X-Men in Xavier’s absence.
Plus, he’ll be wearing a new uniform. But he won’t be the only one with a revamped look… In the released images, Storm also appeared with a new haircut.
Magneto returns with a new look in the X-Men ’97 series – Photo: Playback
Classic villains will also return in X-Men ’97, such as Mister Sinister, Emma Frost and the dreaded Sentinels. We will still have guest appearances in episodes of characters beloved by X-Men fans, such as Cable, Bishop, Forge and Nightcrawler. And, Brazilians, celebrate: even Mancha Solar, the Brazilian mutant, appeared!
The Hellfire Club is back in X-Men ’97! Mister Sinister and Emma Frost in the area — Photo: Reproduction
Sunspot, Cable, Bishop, Forge and Nightcrawler: cameos in X-Men ’97 — Photo: Reproduction
X-Men ’97: Look at the Sentinels again in the area! — Photo: Reproduction
And when will X-Men ’97 premiere?
Bear the anxiety a little… Marvel Studios announced the debut on Disney Plus only in the fall of 2023 in the Northern Hemisphere. That is, here, in Brazil, during the spring of next year.