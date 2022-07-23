X-Men ’97 reveals date, art and details at Comic-Con; series is renewed

Although the trailer for X-Men ’97 have not rolled in San Diego Comic-Con 2022the animations panel of the Marvel revealed some art and plot details for the reboot of the 1990s series – and the Omelet followed everything.

Above and below you can check out images of several of the heroes of the series, including Cable, Bishop and Brazilian Roberto Costa. The new leader of the mutants is Magneto, taking over in Professor Xavier’s absence.

A scene with unfinished animation was also shown to those who attended the panel, showing a confrontation between the heroes and five Sentinels. Without scenarios, it was not possible to know if they were in the danger room or in real combat.

Marvel also revealed the premiere window for X-Men ’97, revealing that it is expected to arrive in the fall of 2023 – that is, between September and December. The series is also renewed for a 2nd season.

X-Men ’97 will bring several of the original voice actors back, such as Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Vampire), George Buza (Beast) and Alyson Court (Jubilee).

The new version will pick up where the last one left off, after the Season 5 finale aired in 1997. Beau DeMayo (The Witcher) will serve as showrunner for the revival.

Original Screenwriters, Eric Lewald and Julia Lewald will serve as consultants for the new project, as will the director Larry Houston. The original 76 episodes of X-Men are available for streaming on Disney+.

