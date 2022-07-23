Young man is fined nearly R$10,000 for not declaring a sandwich at the airport

Photo: Photo by Zachary DeBottis via Pexels





A passenger was fined US$1,800.00, equivalent to R$9,832.16, for not declaring a sandwich “half eaten” to health officials at Sydney Airport, Australia. The country of Oceania has one of the strictest laws in the world regarding the entry of food and non-industrialized natural products.

Jessica Lee had bought a 12-inch chicken sandwich from Subway inside Singapore’s Changi International Airport and flew to Australia. During the flight, she ate only half of her lunch and kept the rest with her. When passing through immigration, she was asked if she had any food in her possession and said no, forgetting about the sandwich, according to her.

The sandwich was discovered and Lee was fined AUD 2,664, which equates to approximately $1,800. The agents claimed that, as an English speaker, the traveler “he was fully aware of the restriction on the entry of “in natura” food into the country and deliberately acted to withhold the information from officials”.

Lee apologized and shared his version on the internet (below). She left a piece of advice for anyone planning to travel to Australia: “Just do not bring any food into Australia, not even packaged chocolate or snacks that may be offered on your flight. The authorities take this very seriously.”

In fact, food in natura may pose agricultural risks, such as introducing pests into a country, for example. Because of this, the authorities adopt strict postures when blocking the entry of these products.

