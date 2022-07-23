Zelenskiy says there will be no ceasefire without regaining territories lost to Russia | World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said a ceasefire agreement with Russia without retaking lost territories will only prolong the war, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

In the conversation, published on Friday (22), the leader warned that allowing Russia to keep Ukrainian territories seized since the invasion in February will only encourage further conflict, giving Moscow an opportunity to resupply and arm itself in future conflicts. .

“The freezing of the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives Russia a break for rest,” the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Zelenskiy’s comments.

Ukraine’s president said the citizens are on his side and believe that before any negotiation, the occupied territories need to be liberated.

Zelenskiy also spoke about high mobility artillery rocket systems (Himars), saying that “the supply of Himars from the West, while they make a big material difference, is far less than Ukraine needs to turn the tide.”

“A more urgent need is for air defense systems, which can prevent long-range missiles from raining down on cities that were once peaceful and are hundreds of miles from the front lines,” added Zelenskiy.