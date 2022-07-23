Zelensky refuses ceasefire without recovering invaded land

In the view of the Ukrainian president, a truce in the conflict would give Russia time to rest and resupply.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is not feasible to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia before regaining his country’s lost territories. According to him, the truce would prolong the conflict, giving Moscow an opportunity to rest and resupply.

In the view of the Ukrainian leader, the Russians “will not use this pause to change their geopolitics or renounce their claims on former Soviet republics”.

On the contrary, “freezing the conflict with the Russian Federation means a break that gives the Russian Federation time to rest”, said Zelensky in an interview with Wall Street Journal on Friday night (22.Jul.2022).

Ukrainian resistance drove Russian forces away from the capital Kiev and other parts of the country in March and April. But Moscow already controls much of the Kherson region in the south and Donetsk in the east.

Russia is even issuing passports to the population of the captured regions and imposing the use of rubles in trade. Measures are indicative of possible annexation of the territories in the coming months.

In the interview with the American newspaper, the president of Ukraine acknowledged the global cost of the war against Russia and thanked the allies. “I’m grateful to the people there [países europeus que o apoiam]. It is difficult for them, now they have high prices, they are uncomfortable because of this war, because of the crises manufactured by the Russians.” said the Ukrainian president. “But it’s a matter of values.”, he added.

Rising energy and food prices, coupled with fears of a winter shutdown of Russian natural gas supplies, threaten the European economy and test countries’ resolve to support Kiev.

In an attempt to alleviate food shortages, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on Friday (July 22) to reopen Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea for grain exports.

Zelensky is skeptical of the measure. “Diplomatic concessions to Moscow may stabilize markets a little, but they will only provide a temporary respite and a boomerang in the future.“, said.

The Ukrainian leader also spoke about US-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems. Despite recognizing that they make a “material difference“, said that “are much smaller than what Ukraine needs to turn the tide”.

“A crucial need is air defense systems that can prevent Russia from launching long-range missiles into peaceful cities hundreds of kilometers from the front lines.”, said Zelensky.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine completes 5 months this weekend. Faced with strong Ukrainian resistance, the Russians advance slowly. There is no end in sight to the conflict.