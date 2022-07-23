Zelensky says there will be no ceasefire without regaining territories lost to Russia – News









Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday that a ceasefire agreement with Russia without retaking lost territories would only prolong the war.

The leader warned that a deal that would allow Russia to hold Ukrainian territories seized since the invasion in February would only encourage further conflict, giving Moscow an opportunity to resupply and arm itself for the next assault.

Regarding high mobility artillery rocket systems (Himars), Zelensky said that “the supply of Himars from the West, while it makes a big material difference, is far less than what Ukraine needs to turn the game around.” .

“The freezing of the conflict with the Russian Federation means a pause that gives Russia a break for rest,” the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Zelensky’s comments.











Ukraine’s president said that “society believes that all territories need to be liberated first, and then we can negotiate what to do and how we can live for centuries to come.”

“A more urgent need is for air defense systems, which can prevent long-range missiles from raining down on cities that were once peaceful and are hundreds of miles from the front lines,” added Zelenski.

In reference to the agreement signed with Russia to reopen grain exports, the president said that “diplomatic concessions to Moscow may stabilize markets to some extent, but they only offer a temporary truce, and a boomerang in the future.”











Copyright © Thomson Reuters.