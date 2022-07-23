Zezé di Camargo solves music mystery with Marília, explains delay and opens the game: “It was her dream…”

Out of curiosity, Marília Mendonça I was a fan of the sertanejo cardholder Zezé di Camargo and over the years, the queen of grief has met the idol a few times. This week, the singer’s posthumous EP was released, which features the singer’s participation in a track. In an interview with the portal PurePeoplethe son of Francis talked about the admiration he had for his co-worker.

In a certain part of the interview, Zezé talks about Marília’s impact on Brazilian country culture. “THE marilia He left a great legacy for a generation. I always say that Marília’s success isn’t just in music, it’s in behavior. She was a detached girl vanityin prejudices“, said.

The singer also commented on the chance to have recorded music with the voice of “Presepada”. “This is a prize for anyone artist. As consecrated as we were, seeing an artist from a new generation admire her work, sing her songs in shows, this is a privilege. I’m in love with her“, he defined.

In an excerpt, Zezé states that he could never believe that an artist by the name of Marília Mendonça I had so much admiration for him. “People told me and I kind of didn’t believe it,” he says. Lucian explained why he didn’t release the song sooner. “I didn’t think it would be elegant, it wouldn’t be fair of me to release the song, because it was her dream to see the song released, it was she who chose the song from my repertoire to record [‘Você Não é Assim’, lançada originalmente em 2000]. I thought it was good to have a more sensible attitude“, finished.