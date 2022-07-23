Zilu takes off her clothes on video and shows everything: “Finished”

The businesswoman and digital influencer, Zilu Godoi caused another uproar of those on the internet as only she knows how to do. That’s because, the famous and ex-wife of Zezé Di Camargo caught the attention of netizens by sharing a photo beyond controversy on her social networks, which gave rise to talk among her admirers.

It is no longer news to anyone that Wanessa’s mother loves to squander good shape, and it was no different this Thursday (21). The ex of the country singer made a joke on the web talking about being over 60 and being in good shape.

For those who haven’t seen it, Zilu was part of a famous trend on social networks that shows women over 30 sensualizing and showing off their bodies. “They say that a woman after 30 is finished”, wrote the blonde. “Me being finished”, completed the businesswoman, showing pictures in a bikini and showing off all her curves.

The matriarch decided to provoke her followers even more with the question: “And after 60….?!? Is it finished?” As you can imagine, Zilu, who is currently 64 years old, received the most diverse praise from the public. “I admire you. Her beauty only ends when she dies,” said one fan.

Another follower took a deeper look. “I agree, but with the purchasing power that she and others talk about, it’s easy. Which is not the case for the majority of the female population, who barely have the money to buy what they need for hygiene”, he lamented. “Seriously, top this little body”, wrote the third to Zezé Di Camargo’s ex.