10 card and board games for two players only

Fun nights can always be accompanied by large groups of friends, even more so with the various game options that demand more and more participants. However, it doesn’t always have to be that way.

For those who want to play with just one other person, be it a relative or even that date who enjoys more intimate nerd fun, there are several options to be played in pairs. It can be either a co-op match or a one-on-one match.

And we’re not talking about board or card games made for four or more people to be played by two, but products specifically made for a duo.

The advantage is that, because they are physically smaller, they can be easily transported anywhere.

Check out some games that fit into this more modest but equally fun proposal below:

Summoner Wars (2nd Edition) – Galapagos Games

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 332.51*

In this card game, each participant will summon their combat units to overcome their opponent. There are many different types of factions, each with their own distinct characteristics and abilities, and expansion packs can be purchased to expand the possibilities even further.

The Fox in the Forest Card Game – Renegade Game Studios

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 211.00*

For those who like Hearts-style games, in which the player has to stay or avoid having all the cards at the end of each round, The Fox in the Forest brings the same proposal, but with beautiful engravings, a lighter rhythm and with that can change the course of the game. Available in English only.

7 Wonders Duel – Galapagos Games

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 243.27*

In 7 Wonders Duel, create a civilization more prosperous than your rival’s, block his growth, build monuments that will go down in history. It brings the mechanics of the famous 7 Wonders adapted for two players, which makes your matches faster.

Twilight Struggle: The Cold War – Becoming

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 339.90*

Choose your side in the Cold War and relive one of humanity’s most tense moments. The game seeks to bring the environment and conflicts from the end of the Second World War to the collapse of the USSR. Twilight Struggle’s matches are a little longer, lasting around 180 minutes.

Jaipur – Galapagos Games

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 181.90*

In this card game, the participants are merchants vying for the title of Maharaja’s personal favorite. The strategy always aims to sell and trade your items at the right time, without making your intentions visible to the opponent. Recommended for people over 14 years old.

Fungi – PaperGames

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 94.90*

Enter the forest and gather mushrooms. Each mushroom has different sell and prepare values, and what you decide to do with them defines your next actions and your advantage points over your opponent. The game contains two decks: one depicting daytime items and the other nighttime items.

Patchwork – Galapagos Games

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 238.90*

Patchwork is a very objective game, in which everyone has their own board and needs to acquire pieces of fabric to fill it. Each flap costs time and buttons, but provides income. The player who makes the best use of his time and has the most buttons wins. Recommended for ages 8+.

Air, Land & Sea – Arcane Wonders

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 123.12*

Each player has six cards with which he must defeat the opponent in a war scenario, which can vary from sea, land and air troops. Each turn is resolved in favor of whoever places the highest card on the table. Whoever collects 12 points first wins. Available in English only.

Claim – PaperGames

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 49.99*

To take the throne of a king who was recently killed, each of the participants uses cards to gather followers and thus achieve dominion over the kingdom. Claim is a fast-paced, multi-round game for people aged 10 and up.

Klask – Galapagos Games

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 406.92*

Klask works like the classic Pong game, only on a board. Each player controls a magnetic pin and hits a ball to score his opponent, while protecting his own goal. The board is easy to transport and comes ready to play.

