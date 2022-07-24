10 free online courses on self-knowledge and mental health

Coursera, a platform that brings together free and online classes from major international educational institutions, has a series of courses that can help you develop self-knowledge and strengthen your mental health. YOU HR selected ten of them:

Introduction to Psychology

Who offers: University of Toronto

Language: English with Portuguese subtitles

Workload: 23 hours

Description: The course will show the most significant experiments in the field of psychology and discuss how they have affected our understanding of the human mind and behavior. Finally, we will also discuss thevarious forms of mental illness and the treatments used to help people who suffer from them.

register here

Mindware: critical thinking for the information age

Who offers: University of Michigan

Language: English with Portuguese subtitles

Workload: 13 hours

Description: The course introduces basic concepts of statistics, probability, scientific methodology, cognitive psychology and cost-benefit theory, which can be applied in personal life when these skills are used in everyday life problems.

register here

Know yourself – The value and limits of self-knowledge: the unconscious

Who offers: edinburgh university

Language: English with Portuguese subtitles

Workload: 16 hours

Description: In the course, you will familiarize yourself with contemporary research in experimental social psychology, philosophy and neuroscience on emotions and the unconscious.

register here

Know yourself – The value and limits of self-knowledge: the examined life

Who offers: edinburgh university

Language: English with Portuguese subtitles

Workload: 19 hours

Description: The course presents Western, classical Chinese and Buddhist approaches to knowing ourselves. The aim is for students to gain an appreciation of the relationship between self-knowledge and wisdom and to have contact with contemporary research in experimental social psychology, philosophy, and neuroscience on emotions, the role of affect in decision-making, and self-deception.

register here

Philosophy and Science: Introduction to the Philosophy of Cognitive Sciences

Who offers: edinburgh university

Language: English with Portuguese subtitles

Workload: 10 hours

Description: The course seeks to answer what is our role in the universe as human agents capable of knowledge. In him, you will learn about afphilosophy of psychology, addressing the evolution of the human mind and the nature of consciousness.

Share this article via:

Continues after advertising

register here

The Arts and Science of Relationships: Understanding Human Needs

Who offers: University of Toronto

Language: English with Portuguese subtitles

Workload: 32 hours

Description: The course aims to build relationships that work for everyone. For this, the schedule is composed of classes on communication and basic concepts of the System for Learning and Development of Strategies and Competencies (SSLD).

register here

Managing Emotions in Times of Uncertainty and Stress

Who offers: Yale

Language: English with English subtitles

Workload: 10 hours

Description: The course is aimed mainly at professionals working in schools. Classes seek to educate about the science and impact of stress, offering students ways to build and apply social and emotional skills and strategies. The course, above all, teaches you how to recognize your own feelings.

register here

Positive Psychiatry and Mental Health

Who offers: sydney university

Language: English with Portuguese subtitles

Workload: 20 hours

Description: The course explores aspects of good mental health, an overview of the main types of mental disorders as well as their causes, treatments and how to seek help and support.

register here

The Social Context of Health and Mental Illness

Who offers: University of Toronto

Language: English with Portuguese subtitles

Workload: 14 hours

Description: The course shows how social factors can promote mental health, influencing the onset and course of mental illness, as well as affecting how they are diagnosed and treated.

register here

demystifying mindfulness

Who offers: Leiden University

Language: English

Workload: 43 hours

Description: The course exposes popular misconceptions and misconceptions about mindfulness and analyzes the social and political significance of the practice, as well asCompare different psychological and therapeutic approaches to mindfulness.

register here

Share this article via:

Continues after advertising

Do you want to have access to all exclusive content from Você RH? Just click here to be our subscriber.