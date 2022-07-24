1st trailer reveals new character from the Marvel Universe

The first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was released today during San Diego Comic-Con in California. The film, with an all-star cast including Lupita Nyong’o and Daniel Kaluuya, hits theaters on November 11, wrapping up phase four of the MCU. See the list of all Marvel announcements at the event.
Among the novelties brought by the teaser is the presence of Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta. The character, who is considered to be the first mutant to appear in Marvel comics, will make his debut in the studio’s Cinematic Universe.
The sequel follows the story of “Black Panther” released in February 2018, with Chadwick Boseman as the title character. The actor died in 2020, undergoing treatment for colon cancer.
Boseman’s companion in the first film, actress Letitia Wright gave an interview in May of this year stating that the sequel will be a great tribute to the interpreter of T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“We honor him by committing to this story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise. We commit ourselves daily to work hard, no matter what circumstances we face. And we face many circumstances!” she told Variety.
“The film is an incredible tribute to Chadwick Boseman – it’s packed with exciting things, despite some difficult situations along the way. But we came together as a team and poured it all into this film, so I’m excited.”