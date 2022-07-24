5 methods to identify if money is fake

Unfortunately, the blows with fake banknotes are becoming more common these days. This is important to know if you’re not very good at payment methods like PIX, credit or debit cards. Therefore, this money false must be identified and reported. With our security in mind, the Central Bank of Brazil has developed methods to verify the authenticity of banknotes. See in this article how to know if money is fake.

The production and even the transfer of counterfeit banknotes, even if unintentional, are attitudes that can lead to conviction. So giving people a basic idea of ​​how to identify if money is fake is very important. Check it out below!

note security wire

During the banknote manufacturing process, there is a security thread that is placed on the 10, 20, 50 and 100 reais banknotes. It is almost visible in the middle of the banknote, just hold it up to the light. Also, it has the value of money and the word “real” written on it.

As the most common means of verification, watermarks are easy to identify. Just hold the note under the light and look for the big animal image and the note value changing with dark and light tones.

Another good tip for discovering a counterfeit banknote is to find the numbers hidden in it. In a well-lit environment, simply hold the note very close to your eyes and you will see hidden numbers appearing in designated areas of the note.

By moving the note in various ways, you can see various effects of changing colors and images.

While it may take longer to identify if they are counterfeit, you can feel certain areas of the banknotes with your bare hands by the embossing of the words. An example is the words “Federative Republic of Brazil” on the front of the ballot.

However, on the 10 reais note, the relief is only felt in the numbers in the lower left corner. On the 20 reais, 50 reais, 100 reais and 200 reais banknotes, the same identification can be made by the name “Banco Central do Brasil”, written on the back of the note and in the animal numbers and value.

To learn more about how to identify if the banknote is fake, go to training booklet provided by the Central Bank of Brazil.