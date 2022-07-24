5 things that changed and 5 things that didn’t in The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I comes to PS5 in September 2nd, and in the future to the PC. And this week has been quite intense for the game. After leaks, Naughty Dog made an official gameplay reveal, where they took the opportunity to highlight the changes.

And shortly after the revelations – early and official – fans and video game enthusiasts began heated debates on the Internet about the differences. There are those who appreciate the visual improvements, and there are those who are dissatisfied with the supposedly modest increases in gameplay.

Given this, we list the main changes and what did not – apparently – change. Follow me the good ones!

5 Things That Haven’t Changed in The Last of Us Part I

1 – The same scenes, only in 4K

In the gameplay trailer for The Last of Us Part I, we already had a chance to observe Ellie’s famous scene with the giraffe. Even with the obvious visual differences, it’s the same scene. And this should be repeated in other parts of the game.

2 – Gameplay is pretty much the same

The Last of Us Part I’s gameplay won’t be that different from the original. The big change, according to the studio, is for the physics applied to the elements of the scenario – which promise to be even more immersive in this new version.

3 – The Left Behind DLC

Ellie’s subplot with Riley hasn’t changed, obviously.

4 – The soundtrack

Gustavo Santaolalla, composer of the soundtrack for The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, is present once again.

5 – Acting and dubbing

The iconic voices of Luiz Carlos Persy (Joel), Clécio Souto (Tommy), Miriam Ficher (Tess) and Luiza Caspary (Ellie) remain unchanged. Even the acting of the originals doesn’t seem to be any different from the 2013 version and the 2014 remaster.

5 things that changed in The Last of Us Part I

1 – More realistic features

The characters’ faces have changed a lot. A good example is Tess, who has a much more suffered face in the PlayStation 5 version. Joel and Ellie look more like the visuals of The Last of Us Part II.

2 – Accessibility Resources

The 60 accessibility options that were featured in The Last of Us 2 have been incorporated into The Last of Us Part I. Players will be able to take advantage of visual aids, auditory cues and improved navigation controls.

The audio description implemented will also be important to break down barriers and bring the game to more people.

3 – DualSense

One of the great technologies of the PS5 is in the controller. DualSense promises to be very well used in The Last of Us Part I.

When using the bow, the triggers will show resistance as Ellie positions and prepares the arrow to fire at targets.

4 – Artificial Intelligence

Both your companions and your enemies will have smarter movements in the game. Naughty Dog has brought significant changes to the AI, and characters will move and communicate more naturally in the settings.

In dangerous situations, Ellie won’t run past a guard or anything like that. Now she will interpret alone the best moment and the least dangerous route to avoid attracting the attention of clickers and humans.

5 – Customizations

The photo mode, the permanent death gameplay experience and the thirst for the speedrun (this one with an integrated timer per chapter) were some of the requests answered by Naughty Dog. Additionally, Joel and Ellie will have unlockable skins.

What about you, what did you think of the changes? In your opinion, do they justify the “full” price charged by Sony? I left it in the comments!