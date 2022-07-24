6 facts about the babirusa, the mammal impaled by its own tooth

Do you have any idea what a babirusa is? Endemic creatures to Indonesia, found on the Sula Islands and Buru, these mammals have a truly prehistoric appearance and are extremely curious pets. They are part of the swine family, which makes them related to pigs and wild boar.

The Babirusa are so old that they have been depicted in cave drawings over 35,000 years old. Because they live in a very limited area, this species is endangered and killing them is illegal in Indonesia — although poaching remains a threat. Here are six incredibly interesting facts about the Babirusa!

1. Sharp fangs

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Male Babirusa have two sets of impressive fangs in their anatomy. These teeth curve over its head and between its eyes, ending in an extremely sharp point. In fact, these are their main weapons to defend themselves and show dominance against another male.

However, the Babirusa’s biggest attack is also its biggest flaw. As this pig ages, its teeth become large enough to pierce the roof of its mouth and exit through the top of its snout. In addition, the curvature of the fangs can cause them to pierce their own skulls — leading to a very painful death.

2. Different species

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

As far as biology knows, there are three different species of babirusa known today: babyrousa babyrussa, Babyrousa celebensis and Babyrousa togeanensis. However, at one point in history, all these creatures were considered part of a single species.

Changes were proposed based on where these creatures live and minor differences in appearance. Recently, researchers are suggesting that a fourth species may have emerged: Babyrousa bolabatuensis. However, there is still no consensus on whether these animals are sufficiently distinct to be considered separate.

3. Group experience

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Male babirusa are solitary animals and usually only find other individuals to breed or fight. Females, on the other hand, like to live in small groups of three or four individuals — in addition to their young. However, male cubs tend to leave the group as soon as they can fend for themselves.

For the herd system to work, Babirusa communicate through a series of grunts and groans. In this way, they are able to alert other individuals about where to get food or some sort of imminent danger.

4. Similarity with pigs

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Babirusa not only are relatives of pigs, their internal organs also share some of the same functions. For example, the digestive systems of these two creatures can operate to absorb as much of the nutrients as possible from the diverse diet they have developed over time.

However, unlike pigs, babirusa dig the ground to find food. This wild animal lacks the so-called “rostral bone”, a bony structure that makes the snout rigid and stable. Without that bone, it’s hard to sniff out anything under solid dirt.

5. Unusual diet

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

As they roam around Indonesia, babirusa can be seen feeding on weird items such as large chunks of earth and rocks. Although no one knows the exact function of this behavior, it is believed that eating these materials could provide the missing minerals in the diet of these creatures.

6. Indonesian gift

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

As noted by biologists, the habitat of babirusa is marked on the small islands of Indonesia, which lie between the larger islands. The reason for this unusual distribution of the species, however, is even more unusual. In the past, it was normal for islanders to present themselves with babirusa.

Because of this tradition, these animals were released into their new homes and quickly reproduced. As a result, populations grew precisely on the small islands.