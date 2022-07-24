A fan invades Filipe Ret’s stage during a show at BA and the singer complains: ‘What is it, brother?’ | Bahia

A fan invaded the stage of singer Filipe Ret during a show in Feira de Santana, Bahia’s second largest city, on Friday (22). The moment was captured by images from a cell phone camera. [Assista acima]

“What’s up, brother? Gee, he’s going up on stage. In morals, man”, he said.

The images went viral on the internet this Saturday (23) and netizens accuse the artist of having knocked the man down: “Filipe Ret simply knocked over the fan who went up on stage to hug him!“.

In the video, it is possible to see the moment when the fan goes up on stage and hugs the singer. He then falls into a sitting position and is removed from the stage.

The g1 contacted the artist’s advice and is awaiting a position.

Filipe Cavaleiro de Macedo da Silva Faria, better known by his stage name Filipe Ret, 37 years old, began his musical career in MC battles in 2003.

In 2009, he released his first album, but he only started to stand out in 2012, with the album “Vivaz”, and the single “Neurotico de Guerra”, in which he stood out in the rapper scene with lyrics that spoke of a difficult daily life, overcoming, women, marijuana and ostentation.

His stage name Ret comes from the signature used when he was graffiti on walls. The rapper has a degree in journalism, owns a record label, Tudubom Records and, in 2021, launched his own brand of marijuana, Ret Kush, which was being distributed at the “open beck” party. Recently, the drug brand was launched in the United States.

Her latest album, “Lume”, from 2022, features Poze do Rodo, L7nnon and Anitta, with whom she sings the song “Tudo Nosso”.

The single was performed by the singer at her concert in Portugal, during her tour of Europe.

