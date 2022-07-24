According to the newspaper, Angelina Jolie wins legal battle, irritates Brad Pitt and lawyers fight: “cause damage …”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt formed one of the best-known couples in the entertainment industry. However, the formation ended overnight and what turned into a love story, turned into a nightmare. The two artists face some legal battles and this week, the actress won one of the lawsuits.

According to the US vehicle Page SixBrad didn’t like the fact that Angelina sold 50% of the property Château Miraval for the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, which owns the Stolichnaya vodka brand. The “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” actor would have accused his ex-wife of “causing him harm”.

Pitt claimed that Shefler would have “toxic associations and intentions” and that in the agreements made before the divorce, both would have agreed that they would not sell their respective parts of the winery without the permission of the other, an agreement that allegedly would not have been respected by the protagonist of “Maléfila”.

According to the website, the lawyers obtained a subpoena for the actor to hand over the property documents to angelina. Even though Brad wants to appeal in court, the jury determined that the decision cannot be expected and that the papers must be turned in immediately. The newspaper reported that Brad he would be completely dissatisfied with the long disputes with his former partner.