After changes, Denise Rocha sells sensual content at R$ 3 thousand

Denise Rocha participated in "A Fazenda 6"; now, she is an influencer, has undergone several changes in appearance and sells sensual content on the web

Denise Rocha, Known as “CPI Hurricane” in 2012, after an intimate video of her was leaked during a congressional session, she underwent several changes in her appearance, which made the influencer and ex-participant of “The Farm 6” a new person, unrecognizable. even for the fans themselves. Now, she sells sensual content on the internet for around R$3,000 each.

“I’ve been working with media for over 10 years. With this experience, it’s natural to be in charge of this content. My fans always praised me when I posted advertisements for lingerie, beachwear and gym clothes. sexy videos, in addition to the ones I post on Instagram”, he told in an interview with the magazine Who.

She also said that the news pleased her admirers and she intends to invest in her work as a new source of income: “It cannot be measured, but the objective is for me to have greater profitability in relation to what I have been earning. In addition, the platform Privacy offers possibilities in the payment method, such as credit card, pix and boleto”, he said.

However, Denise stated that the work is not easy: “Photo production has to be daily. When I see an opportunity to take a photo or make a video, I do it. I have a photographer and people close to me who help me and, in other opportunities, I also take pictures alone. I always think about the sets and costumes, I also accept ideas and requests from my fans”, she said.