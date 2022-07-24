After controversy, Slovenia tells the whole truth about friendship with Vyni: “We wait”

Slovenia decided to clear up all the controversy surrounding her speech about Vyni during an interview with ‘PodDarPrado’. The former BBB said that she ended up walking away from the digital influencer after he became “another person”.

In an interview with IG Gente, the model commented on the repercussion of her speech on social networks. “It’s kind of natural for people to distort what we say. We wait for that. The important thing is that the person involved, Vyni, really understood. That’s what really matters to me,” said Eslô.

Slovenia was asked about some former confinement colleagues during ‘PodDarPrado’. The moment she commented on Vyni, she ended up saying that she had no way of talking about him because her brother “turned out to be someone else” outside the BBB 22.

“I think that inside I met a Vyni, and here because he is in a new phase of his life, he is someone else, and it’s good that he’s someone else because we keep changing, right? It is very admirable,” Slovenia said.

After the repercussion of the speech, Vyni ended up speaking out on social media. “The things I usually read about myself: ‘He changed’, ‘lost humility’, ‘success went to his head’ ‘thinking he was too famous’. They talk without even knowing me! They only talk because I’m working honestly, without going over anyone, and thank God improving my life. I remain the SAME! Only now more attentive, selective and, above all, putting myself first”, he shot on his Twitter account.

