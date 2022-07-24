After dismissal, Faustão returns to Globo and appears in the program

Marcos Mion remembered Domingão do Faustão to show Ivete Sangalo’s first appearance on Globo

No Caldeirão com Mion, which aired this Saturday, 23, on Globo, Marcos Mion drew attention in the frame ‘That’s Globo Mostra’. That’s because he brought faustão back in a video to remember an unusual moment with Ivete Sangalo.

The Globo contractor decided to pay tribute to Ivete Sangalo on account of the premiere of Pipoca da Ivete, which will air this Sunday, 24th. his departure to Band.

It is worth mentioning that Globo had been avoiding talking about the ex-contractor, but this does not seem to have been a problem for Mion. In the frame, the famous made discreet quotes about Fausto Silva, but later showed excerpts of the famous voice of the presenter, but without showing it on the screen.

“Have you guys made the popcorn for tomorrow? There is the premiere of ‘mainha’, Ivete Sangalo on Globo’s Sundays. Ivete is super happy, we saw her on Fantástico and she is shining talking about this show, but now I’m going to tell a backstage story that no one knows”, Mion began.

“This trip to Ivete on Sundays brought so much happiness because it’s a case of revenge. Ivete has a very big grievance that will only be resolved tomorrow on Sunday…Do you want to know what this grievance is? I’m going to show you the first time Ivete appeared on Rede Globo. Let’s go to 1995, Fausto Silva’s program”, continued Mion, showing images of the extinct Domingão.

Marcos Mion searched the archives of Domingão do Faustão

In the frame that exposes the Globo archive, the presenter of Caldeirão joked about the first time that Ivete appeared on the station, but ended up being ignored by Domingão do Faustão. At the time, the singer appeared in a link at the carnival, but barely had the chance to sing on television.