After privatization, Eletrobras shares jump twice the FGTS return in one year

Less than two months after the public offer to privatize the Eletrobras (ELET3)the shares of the largest electric energy company in Latin America have already soared over 6%, equivalent to double the payment of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) within one year.

The process that resulted in the privatization of Eletrobras moved around BRL 33.7 billion and fixed the price of each share of the energy company at R$ 42. Until last Friday’s trading session (22), the company’s shares closed the day at R$ 44.63, up 6.26% since privatization.

Since the share offering, held on June 9, 30 trading sessions have been held on the Brazilian Stock Exchange and the Energy company shares only fell in ten sessions. In the first two days, the shares were again traded below R$40, but they have already secured an appreciation of 11.6% since then.





For those who used the resources of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund)the gain in a period of less than two months is already more than twice the annual return offered for the fund’s accounts, of 3% + TR (Referential Rate), currently at 0.15%.





It is worth mentioning that the value of resources invested in Eletrobras shares may still fluctuate negatively and the minimum period for maintaining the investment of the Fund’s money is one year. At the time of the offer, it was possible to allocate up to 50% of the total amount present in the FGTS to purchase the.

The search for using the fund to buy the company’s shares had the support of 350,000 workers. With the high demand, the ceiling defined for the use of resources, of R$ 6 billion, was exceeded by 50%, which made only 66.8% of the amount indicated for the investment was effectively directed to the purchase of shares.

The privatization of Eletrobras moved BRL 33.7 billion and represents one of the largest equity offerings worldwide this year. On the Brazilian stock exchange, the operation is the main one since the capitalization of Petrobras, in 2012, which moved R$ 100 billion.



