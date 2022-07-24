After video of Leonardo kissing a fan, Poliana Rocha sends a message

Leonardo returned to the spotlight this week.

In the last week, an old video of about 10 years ago of the singer was leaked. Leonardo kissing a fan. As it went viral, the scene had a lot of repercussions, as the sertanejo was already married to Poliana Rocha.

The two have been together since 1995 and in the meantime the singer had a son as a result of an affair and came to have a more lasting relationship with Naira Avila, mother of João Guilhermebefore resuming the marriage.

After the repercussion, the wife of the famous, Poliana Rocha left a curious message on social media last Friday (22).

In an image on her Instagram Stories, the mother of Zé Felipe put a reflection that sounds a lot like an indirect and left fans apprehensive about the future of the couple’s relationship.

“Night tip: ‘Be independent in all areas of your life. Don’t put your happiness under someone else’s responsibility, being happy is about yourself, your choices, your purpose and life goal'”, published Poliana Rocha.

UNDERSTAND THE REPERCUSSION OF THE VIDEO

The singer’s video Leonardo winning a kiss from a fan went viral on social media last Thursday (21). In the recording, it is possible to see a blonde very excited to meet the famous.

The two hug and she kisses him. Leonardo in the biggest dick face. The video did not resonate well and Poliana Rocha returned to the spotlight alongside her husband.

In the comments of the video, followers were angry. “Look, it looks very old, he’s much younger in the video…”stressed an internet user.

“It must be old… but Poliana never deserved it, a very family woman who dedicates herself to the maximum”, criticized another.

“I thought it was his wife, after I saw the right face. How can you?” wrote a third fan of the couple, appalled by the situation.