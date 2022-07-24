Amazon buys healthcare provider for BRL 21 billion

One Medical operates in a dozen major US markets and works with over 8,000 companies to provide health benefits to their employees (Getty Creative)

Amazon announced on Thursday (21) the acquisition of primary healthcare company One Medical, in a financial agreement valued at approximately US$ 3.9 billion (about R$ 21 billion).

One Medical is a membership service that promises customers “24/7 access to virtual care”. The company operates in a dozen major US markets, according to its website, and works with more than 8,000 companies to offer One Medical health benefits to their employees.

In 2018, Amazon acquired PillPack, an online pharmacy, and later launched its own digital pharmacy in the United States. Shortly thereafter, it partnered with JP Morgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway to provide lower-cost health insurance and services to workers and families across all three companies. That program, called Haven, ended last year.

Based in San Francisco, One Medical has seen demand for its services increase in recent years amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of the telemedicine industry. In its most recent quarterly earnings report, the company had 767,000 associates, which was a 28% year-over-year increase. One Medical went public in January 2020.

The acquisition of One Medical would be one of the biggest in the history of Amazon, which agreed to buy supermarket chain Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion and earlier this year struck an $8 deal, 5 billion to buy the iconic Hollywood film studio MGM.