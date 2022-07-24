Amazon offers internships and scholarships that can reach R$ 2,300

are being offered by amazon new vacancies in the internship program. Those selected will receive a grant that can reach the value of up to R$ 2,300. To participate it is necessary to present proof of enrollment in a higher level course in the exact or human areas.

It is also worth noting that there are opportunities for several areas, such as retail, legal, finance, operations, human resources and also for Amazon Web Service. In addition to the scholarship offered, Amazon’s internship program will provide other benefits to those selected and promises a complete experience for students who are selected. According to information from the company, the internships will have, from the 1st day, important activities that affect the lives of customers.

In addition to the scholarship, the internship program will also offer benefits such as:

Transportation vouchers;

Meal ticket;

Health care;

Life insurance.

Students will be accompanied throughout the internship period by their peers and leaders in Amazon programs and projects.

So if you want to participate, stay tuned because it is necessary to live in the cities of São Paulo, Barueri, Cajamar, Jundiaí or Campinas, as well as having an intermediate level of English.

For those who are interested in the vacancy and wish to apply, applications are being carried out by Internship Company. Access the page, enter your personal and professional data and wait for a response. The selection process will take place in the same way as any other, with the phases being divided into registration, interviews and delivery of documents.

Another important point for those who are interested in the vacancy is to make sure that the expected completion of the course is around December of the next year, 2023, with the maximum deadline for training until December 2025, which is a requirement of the selection process. Another criterion requested by the company is that candidates have the flexibility to be able to work for at least 30 hours per week. The hours are very flexible, being very important to have availability in your day to day.