American accused of assaulting sister who woke up from coma dies in hospital while in custody

American Daniel Palmer died in a hospital in Charleston, Virginia, while in police custody. He was accused by her sister Wanda of having assaulted her two years ago. The injuries put the woman into a coma, from which she didn’t wake up until the end of June. The man’s death was confirmed by authorities on Friday.

Daniel Palmer died on Thursday, a day after being taken to hospital for a medical evaluation. The cause of death was not disclosed.

After his sister reported him as soon as he came out of the coma on June 27, Palmer was arrested on the 15th of this month, charged with attempted murder.

“Due to a history of violence between Wanda Palmer and her brother Daniel Palmer, investigators initially considered Daniel a suspect in the attack,” reads a criminal complaint filed in Jackson County Courthouse.

According to investigations, police found the woman on the sofa of the property with serious injuries that appeared to be a machete or axe. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger told CNN that when police arrived they thought she was already dead, but realized shortly after that the victim was still breathing shallowly.

“When we got there, to be honest, we thought she was dead,” Sheriff Mellenger told MetroNews.

A witness reported seeing Palmer’s brother on the porch the night before, the sheriff said. However, there was no footage from security cameras or other witnesses from outside Palmer’s home, Mellinger said. The police never recovered the murder weapon and were able to file a formal complaint against someone.