Amid the controversy with a fan, Leonardo’s wife vents and netizens point to a possible indirect

Recently, Poliana Rochawife of the country singer Leonardo, became a topic among netizens when making an outburst on social networks. When asked about her husband having a lover, Poliana said that if it is true, no one should tell her.

A few days after the blonde’s statement, a video of a fan in the singer’s dressing room was leaked on the internet. In the images you can see the girl and singer giving a kiss. After the video had repercussions, the sertanejo’s advice decided to comment on it: “It’s very common for fans to run in and throw themselves at him, and he will never mistreat and push anyone.”.

Last night, Friday (22), Poliana shared with her followers a “mysterious” reflection. “Tip of the night: ‘Be independent in all areas of your life. Don’t put your happiness under someone else’s responsibility, being happy has to do with yourself, with your choices, with your purpose and life goal'”he wrote.

Several netizens pointed out the message as a possible indirect for her husband, Leonardo. The two have been married since 1995 and Leonardo, according to information from the website “Contigo”, would have had some affairs with other women, including having a child on one of these occasions.