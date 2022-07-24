Analysis: Vasco burns fat created early in Serie B by trying to play beyond what he can | vasco

THE 1-0 defeat to Vila Nova , Serie B lantern, last Saturday afternoon, further exposed the fragility of Vasco de Maurício Souza. The third setback in eight games under the coach’s command points out that the attempt at a more purposeful game has not had the expected effect, and the way the team tries to play is beyond what it has already shown itself capable of.

+ See the Serie B table

1 of 3 Vasco plays poorly and loses to Vila Nova — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG Vasco plays poorly and loses to Vila Nova — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

Since Maurício took charge, Vasco became a team with more possession of the ball, which exchanges many passes, but which cannot transform this volume into chances of goals. The worst of it all is that the team seems to have lost the defensive organization, which was its strong point for much of this Serie B. There were seven goals conceded in eight games, and before Vasco had been leaked only five times in 12 matches.

Vasco had 62% possession of the ball at Serra Dourada and exchanged 511 passes against 247 for Vila Nova. The problem is that most of these passes happened in the defense, with touches between the defenders and the sides. This possession almost never brought the team to completion. Even reaching the last third of the field in many moments, Vasco didn’t seem to know what to do with the ball.

Danilo Boza (93) and Quintero (91) were the players who most touched the ball, followed by Edimar (78), Andrey Santos (41) and Gabriel Dias (39).

The lack of combativeness drew attention in the first minutes, with Vasco’s spaced marking and little pressure on Vila Nova’s ball out. When the team improved that pressure, it started to recover balls in the attack and managed to bother a little.

A clear example is a tackle by Gabriel Dias at 20 minutes. The ball stays with Andrey and reaches Figueiredo, who crosses from the baseline. Nenê positions himself well in the area, but finishes on top of Tony. It was the only big chance for the Rio de Janeiro team in the game. (video below).

+ Maurício regrets few chances and says that Vasco did not abandon style of play

At 20 min of the 1st half – Nenê submission against Vila Nova

That’s very little for a team that had the ball more than half the time. There were 11 shots, but only three on goal. Two shots went out and another six blocked. Vila Nova’s use was also bad, with nine shots, but only two on Thiago Rodrigues’ goal. One was saved and the other ended in a goal.

– I think that we were not able to achieve goals once again, also transform them into opportunities. Even because we had 11 shots in the game, but we weren’t an effective team in the last third. We played a first half where we controlled the actions until 30, 35 minutes. We could have opened the scoring. This did not happened.

– We knew that the dead ball was a strong issue. Every time they were in the area they brought problems. We ended up taking the goal. We couldn’t be effective in the last third. We had a lot of possession, against a consistent defense. We hoped to come here and score the three points, unfortunately it didn’t happen – evaluated Maurício Souza after the defeat.

+ Performances: Zé Gabriel does not justify a chance, and Gabriel Dias misses a goal

Best moments Vila Nova 1 x 0 Vasco for the 20th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

At Serra Dourada, Vasco did not suffer as much danger with the counterattacks given to Vila Nova, as happened against Sampaio Corrêa and Ituano. Vila adopted as a strategy to seek opportunities in the dead ball. Almost every time the home team got ahead, it took a corner. There were 14 corners in favor of Goiás against only four for Cariocas.

With one of the worst attacks in Serie B, Vila Nova respected what has been their strong point in the competition: the aerial ball. The insistence ended in a headed goal by Rafael Donato. In the bid, at 7 minutes of the second half, the defender climbed on top of Gabriel Dias.

The change in Vasco’s midfield also weighs against the coach, with the entry of Zé Gabriel in the place of Yuri Lara, who was on the bench. If the attempt was to qualify the ball out and the offensive/defensive air ball, it didn’t work. A move marked the first half of the player, who at 37 minutes lost the ball in the defense field and ended up committing a foul right away. (video below). Received the third yellow card and is out of the next game, against CRB.

+ Quintero criticizes performance: “You can’t lose here to Vila Nova”

At 37 min of the 1st half – yellow card for Zé Gabriel

The conclusion is that both teams had a very bad performance in Goiânia. The difference is that one was the runner-up in Serie B (dropped to third with Grêmio’s victory) and the other is the lantern.

The model proposed by Maurício is inefficient precisely because the coach does not have players with characteristics to command the game. It’s a Vasco with possession of the ball, but who can’t build, gives space to the opponent in mistakes and becomes fragile defensively.

And when he leaves behind the scoreboard, the situation is even more complicated, as for any team that starts losing. The problem is that Vasco has not yet presented enough resources to turn a game. The team walked into the last few minutes with practically all the players in the attacking field, but not knowing what to do with the ball.

“Mauricio dug his own grave”, says João Almirante | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Before, Vasco guaranteed himself behind and played for a ball in front. With Maurício, there are already four matches in which the team conceded the first goal and failed to react: they lost three and drew one, at home, against Ituano. The coach’s difficulties since he took over, with the loss of athletes to injuries and suspensions, need to be taken into account. Obviously every change takes time, but the fat that the team created at the beginning of Serie B is going away.

The squad is limited and the options on the bench are scarce. A clear example is Carlos Palacios, the club’s main investment for the year, but which after four months has not yet paid off. He came on in the second half and disappeared onto the field. For Maurício to be able to make the team play in his own way, he will need qualified reinforcements. After the hiring of Alex Teixeira, Vasco negotiates with other names, and the arrival of new players may be a reason for the board to give a vote of confidence to the coach.

+ Read more news from Vasco

The fact is that Vasco needs to take a step back and relearn how to play Serie B. Before the first defeat in the competition, 2-0 to Novorizontino, Quintero was proud that “the team learned to play Serie B” and adapted to the format of the competition.. Six games after that statement, the defender left Serra Dourado’s field very dissatisfied with the defeat: “With all due respect, we can’t lose here to Vila Nova”.

It is with this feeling of dissatisfaction that Vasco needs to enter São Januário next Thursday, at 19 pm, to resume the course against CRB, for the 21st round of Series B.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!