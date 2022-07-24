Third film in the franchise will also feature Kang and the Stature!

Kevin Feige don’t play in service! During the panel at San Diego Comic Con, Marvel Studios brought a flurry of news, including new details about Ant-Man 3: Quantunmania, the main one being that Bill Murray will be the villain MODOK.

During the panel, Paul Rudd, who plays the titular hero, said that Scott Lang will be quite happy to have saved the universe since Kathryn Newton said Cassie is “becoming who she should be”. During the panel, it was also revealed that Bill Murray will interpret the MODOK in the movie.

In the comics, the villain, who is the creation of Jack Kirb and Stan Leewas once an ordinary man who was forced to become a human guinea pig, being transformed into the MODOK (mental organism designed only for Killing; in Portuguese Mental Organism Developed Just for Killing) and first appeared in the HQ Tales of Suspense #93.

the third movie Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne will explore the Quantum Realm that appeared briefly in the previous films. Kang the Conquerorwill be the big villain, returning after the appearance of his variant at the end of Loki, but the hero duo will have help from Cassie Lang, who is now the heroine Stature.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray and Jonathan Majors in the cast.

The film opens in February 16, 2023.

