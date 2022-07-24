Ant-Man: Quantumania – SDCC Poster Reveals Heroic Look at Stature in the MCU

Cassie Lang will become a heroine in the new film

Kevin Feige don’t play in service! Ahead of Marvel Studios’ panel at San Diego Comic Con, fans were in for a surprise with a first poster for Ant-Man 3: Quantumania, which features Cassie Lang, Scott Lang’s daughter, as the Stature.

The art was released by Andy Park, concept artist at Marvel, in his twitter and also shows Jonathan MajorsKang using his classic comic book look. Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, the Ant Man and the Wasp, continue with visuals very similar to the previous films.

Check out the look of kang and the heroine, played by Kathryn Newton, below:

the third movie Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne will explore the Quantum Realm that appeared briefly in the previous films. Kang the Conquerorwill be the big bad, returning after his variant’s appearance at the end of Loki.

Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray and Jonathan Majors in the cast.

The film opens in February 16, 2023.

Read too: