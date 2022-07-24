Arlindo Cruz’s wife talks about her husband’s irreversible condition

In an interview with the Vipei YouTube channel, Babi Cruz, Arlindo Cruz’s wife, spoke about her husband’s health. She commented that she believes in miracles, but confessed that she has no hope that her husband will return to a normal life.

The samba singer suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) in 2017. At the time, he was hospitalized for a year and three months and still needs medical and family care.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @floracruzoficialArlindo Cruz suffered a stroke 5 years ago

“The person got into the shower composing a samba. I was on the side assembling a suitcase. He was singing in the shower, behold, he stopped singing and I heard a noise. I said: ‘What’s that noise, Arlindo?’ He didn’t respond,” recalls Babi.

She also said that she has no more expectation of the reversion of the sambista’s condition.

“I have absolutely no [expectativa]! I already had. Very hard to say this, but I don’t. Ended. Now it’s another story, another conversation, another reality. Now it’s about giving him quality of life, taking care of him, and that’s it,” he said.

Credit: Playback/YouTubeArlindo Cruz’s wife tells the difficult moments she lived at the beginning of her husband’s recovery

According to her, Arlindo can understand some things. “Yesterday, I told him that Império Serrano will be the first to enter the avenue during Carnival. He understands but doesn’t react,” she said crying.

She also spoke about the opinion of the doctors who accompany Arlindo. “Neurology is not certain and does not give certainty. It’s case by case. Arlindo far exceeded expectations. There were days when the doctor said to me: ‘Babi, call your children, he won’t make it through the night’. I would say, ‘he passes this one, the next one,’ ” he recalled.

According to Babi, her husband had a hemorrhagic stroke in the thalamus, which is a noble part of the brain that cannot be operated on. “You have to try to take care of it around, but in the thalamus the surgery is fatal,” she said.

“Only 17% of people arrive at the hospital. Others are sudden death. Then the stats get worse and he went through them all,” he commented.