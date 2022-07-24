At an event without Lula, PT confirms Haddad’s candidacy for the government of SP

In a convention without the participation of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Workers’ Party formalized the candidacy of former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad for the state government. The event took place in São Paulo this Saturday (23) and was attended by PT activists and other supporters of Haddad’s candidacy.





Minister of Education between 2005 and 2012 and mayor of São Paulo between 2013 and 2016, Fernando Haddad was a presidential candidate for the PT after former President Lula was declared ineligible by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). He was defeated, in the second round, by Jair Bolsonaro.





without squid

The event had the participation of the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), vice president of Lula’s ticket, and the presence of the former governor of São Paulo Márcio França (PSB). Alckmin stated that what happens in São Paulo has repercussions on the national election for president.

“All parties have a great responsibility. The national election passes through São Paulo. Not only because of the size of the state, which has almost a quarter of the Brazilian electorate, but also because São Paulo is a sounding board. happens here resonates throughout Brazil,” he said.

The name of the PT’s deputy to run for São Paulo’s government has not yet been released. Marina was even considered for the position, but launched the pre-candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo.

França, who has already occupied the position sought by Haddad, would also be a candidate for the Executive, but ended up declining, as previously agreed. He formalized to PT that he would leave the race if the polls showed a preference of voters for Haddad.