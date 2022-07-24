At Comic Con, Amazon imposes itself as streaming of the moment with Lord of the Rings

Panel from “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series at Comic-Con held in California on July 22, 2022 (Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s no way to ignore the greatness of Lord of the Rings at the most renowned pop culture fair in the world, the San Diego Comic Con. Back in person after two years, the convention turns the Californian city upside down, and this year, driven by the series of the moment: “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”the giant’s biggest bet amazon in the streaming industry.

Online services have been taking over conventions around the world for a long time, but walking around San Diego this week is confirming that, in the midst of the great crisis that Netflix is ​​going through, Amazon has rolled up its sleeves to show what it intends to do with Netflix. JRR Tolkien’s franchise. Huge hotels are filled with posters with elves, restaurants adorned with imposing dwarves and around every corner you can see a medieval warrior.

Although it has not transformed the beach town into Middle-earth, the intention of Jeff Bezos’ company is to swallow not only Netflix, but also “House of the Dragon”, another series based on the work of George RR Martin, author of Game of Thrones. . If we are going to take away from the presence at SDCC, the Rings have much more power than the dragons, which are in specific and spaced points of the city. The clash between the two is evident, but there is nothing that beats Amazon’s endeavor.

But is this investment really worth it? It’s hard to say if the quality of the series itself will match, as it only debuts in September – still, the first impressions and the trailer shown so far are as impressive as, if not more, than the best moments of Game of Thrones. In a sea of ​​series, movies and games, however, Amazon was right to focus on Lord of the Rings as its main product (The Boys and Wheel of Time are mere supporting actors here), gaining the spotlight from giants like Marvel and DC.

In the halls of Comic Con, without a doubt, this is one of the most talked about and awaited series by fans, who are starting to take out the cosplays inspired by the beings of Middle-earth, the birthplace of practically all modern fantasy. Taking the feeling of those who are now in San Diego, the next steps and perhaps the renewal of mass entertainment is not in the Avengers, Star Wars, Batman or Superman, but in the rescue of the classic work of JRR Tolkien. The verdict will come in September on Prime Video.