At PL convention, Bolsonaro criticizes STF and summons supporters for September 7









In a speech at the PL national convention, which made him official as a candidate for reelection, President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the Federal Supreme Court and called on supporters to take to the streets on September 7. During his speech at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro also praised the government’s achievements and praised political leaders present at the event, such as the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

“We are going to the streets on September 7th for the last time. These few deaf people in black capes have to understand what the voice of the people is. They have to understand that the Legislative and Executive powers make the laws,” he said. defend transparent elections and made those present repeat the phrase “I swear to defend my freedom”.











“Nobody’s life is easy. And, to overcome difficulties, each one of you has to be ahead. It is not the president, the governor or the mayor. Our mission is not to disturb your lives, and yes, increasingly taking the state off you. Strong state, weak people. Strong people, strong state,” Bolsonaro said.

During the speech, the Chief Executive mentioned measures taken during his administration, such as Auxílio Brasil, completed works for the transposition of the São Francisco River, reduction of fuel prices and land regularization.

Regarding Auxílio Brasil, he said that it will be maintained if he is reelected. “This week I talked to Paulo Guedes [ministro da Economia]and this value [o benefício atualmente é de R$ 600] will be maintained from next year”, he declared.

On several occasions, Bolsonaro exalted his relationship with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). “I know I’m the most important figure today, but if it wasn’t Arthur Lira, this plague goat from Alagoas, we wouldn’t have gotten to this point,” he said.













vice

















Event











Bolsonaro was hailed by supporters the moment he was called to the stage. He entered the stadium to the sound of the campaign jingle, “Captain of the People”, sung by the country duo Mateus and Cristiano. The event was expected to bring together about 10,000 people, but until the most recent update of this report, there was no official count. Maracanãzinho was full.

Former ministers Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure) and Eduardo Pazuello (Health) were present, in addition to parliamentarians such as Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), Bia Kicis (PL-DF) and Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ).







2018





Bolsonaro won the 2018 elections and was elected President of the Republic by the Social Liberal Party (PSL). Now, the search for a new mandate is given by the PL, a legend that integrates the Centrão. If in the previous election he had seconds in television time and few resources, this year he will have more advertising time on screens and more financial resources.

According to the Superior Electoral Court, the party with the largest share of the electoral fund will be União Brasil, with R$ 782 million. Bolsonaro’s PL has R$ 288 million. The advertising time of each acronym is distributed according to the performance of the party in the last elections for the Chamber of Deputies. In the 2022 election, the PL will have 20 minutes and 40 insertions.











Braga Netto, who served as defense minister and former special adviser to the Presidency of the Republic, will be vice president on the ticket with Bolsonaro. The military man is a familiar face in the Rio de Janeiro region.

He was responsible for leading the federal intervention in the state in 2018. In practice, the military replaced the then governor Luiz Fernando Pezão (MDB) in decisions on public security during the period. In addition, he performed, still in Rio, during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2016.

The former defense minister joined the Liberal Party in March. Therefore, it will be a pure ticket, in which both candidates are from the same party. Currently, Bolsonaro appears in second place in electoral polls. The first round will take place on October 2nd, and the eventual second round, on the 30th of the same month.











The election, seen as one of the most important in Brazilian democracy, takes place in a context in which the country reaches a record number of voters able to vote. According to the TSE, 156 million Brazilians will be able to go to the polls. Compared to the last election in 2018, the country gained nearly 10 million voters. That year, 147 million people were able to vote, a difference of 6.2% from the 2022 number.