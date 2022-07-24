Atlético-MG x Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

+ See the table of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

Galo comes from a draw against Cuiabá, a result that caused the resignation of coach Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed. As Cuca only (re) assumes the position on Monday, Lucas Gonçalves, assistant to the permanent committee, directs the team this Sunday. Atletico are looking for the three points to rejoin the fight for the tip of the Brasileirão.

Timão, who entered the round in second place, wants to follow Palmeiras’ trail. Timão is coming off a good 3-1 victory against Coritiba, at home, in a game that featured the debut of Yuri Alberto and the return of injured like Willian, Maycon and Fagner. Now, he also has Balbuena, a recently hired defender who should gradually take over the white-and-white defense.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Henrique Fernandes, Paulo Nunes and Sandro Meira Ricci.

Real time: ge tracks all game moves (click here to access).

Atlético-MG – Coach: Lucas Gonçalves (interim)

Atlético will have the return of Hulk, who was spared against Cuiabá. It will also use Nacho and Mariano, both of whom are only reserves at Arena Pantanal. There are vast offensive options, but Lucas Gonçalves tends to keep Zaracho on the right and climb Keno back into the starting lineup. The only absence is Eduardo Sasha, with a thigh problem.

Likely lineup: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan and Jair (Otávio); Zaracho, Nacho and Keno; Hulk

Who is out: Sasha (thigh injury)

hanging: Ademir, Everson, Mariano and Rubens

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

The main lack of Timão in this round is Cássio, who didn’t even travel because of pain. Thus, Timão will have the debut of Carlos Miguel, a 2.04m goalkeeper who has been in the squad’s reserve since 2021. Another novelty in the starting lineup is the return of Fagner, who entered the halftime game against Coxa and went very well. He takes the place of Rafael Ramos, who is suspended. The main doubt in the team is whether or not coach Vítor Pereira will start with Balbuena as a starter.

Likely lineup: Carlos Miguel, Fagner, Gil (Balbuena), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Cantillo, Maycon and Du Queiroz; Willian, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Who is out: Cássio (muscle pain), Renato Augusto (calf injury), Júnior Moraes (ankle sprain) and Rafael Ramos (suspended).

hanging: Giovane, Du Queiroz and Raul Gustavo.

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Ramon Abatti Abel (SC) Assistant 1: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA/SC)

Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA/SC) Assistant 2: Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC) VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Daniel Nobre Bins (RS) Fourth referee: Vinicius Gomes do Amaral (MG)