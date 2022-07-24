Atltico vs Corinthians: probable lineups of the head-to-head in Serie A
Abhishek Pratap 1 hour agoSportsComments Off on Atltico vs Corinthians: probable lineups of the head-to-head in Serie A3 Views
To start a new phase on the pitch and follow the lead of leader Palmeiras in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico aims to win against Corinthians, at 6 pm this Sunday (24), in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, in a valid direct confrontation for the 19th round. See, below, the probable schedules for the duel.
After the dismissal of coach “El Turco” Mohamed and the signing of multi-champion Cuca, Atltico himself talks about “renewed astral” on social media. The return of the coach from Paraná changed the atmosphere of the club even before his arrival, and Gigante da Pampulha should once again receive more than 50,000 athletics in another game of Galo.
With the same 32 points as Corinthians (2nd place), the Minas Gerais team occupies the 3rd place in the table for having one less victory than the São Paulo team. In addition to the positive result in a direct confrontation for the title of the Brazilian, Atletico seeks to shorten the distance to the leader. Verdo has 36 points and, in the 19th round, will host Internacional (6th place), at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, at 4pm this Sunday.
Table of Contents
Who left and who arrived in the period without Cuca in the Atlantic
athletic
The main novelty at Atltico is the return of the striker, highlighting Hulk, who was spared the draw with Cuiab to control muscle fatigue. In turn, Eduardo Sasha, who is treating a tendonitis in the thigh, should stay out. Left-back Dod, recovered from Covid-19 last weekend, is expected to return to the bench.
Antonio Mohamed’s moments in the Atlantic
Mariano, Allan, Nacho Fernndez and Keno, reserves against Dourado, should return to the starting lineup. Newcomers in the last round, Pedrinho, Pavn and Kardec will probably continue as options on the bench. Defender Jemerson may be listed for the first time.
Therefore, the likely lineup of Atltico has Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello (Nathan Silva), Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez; Keno and Hulk.
Corinthians
Corinthians, in turn, may have the debut of the defender Balbuena, presented this week and regularized in the CBF’s BID. In addition to him, Fagner, Maycon and Willian are expected to remain in the starting lineup.
On the other hand, Renato Augusto and Jnior Moraes, injured, should be out. Both deal with physical problems in the Thymus medical department. Right-back Rafael Ramos, suspended for the third yellow card, another absence. Fagner, who returned after a muscle injury, must return to his initial training.
Thus, the likely squad for Corinthians will include Carlos Miguel; Fagner, Gil (Balbuena), Raul Gustavo and Fbio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon; William, Rger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.