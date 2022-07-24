Audience begins to fill Maracanãzinho for convention that will launch Bolsonaro as candidate for reelection | Elections 2022

The Liberal Party (PL) officially launches President Jair Bolsonaro (RJ) as a candidate for re-election to the Presidency of the Republic this Sunday morning (24). The convention, scheduled for 11 am, will be held in a mega event for up to 10,000 people at Maracanãzinho, in the North Zone of Rio.

The gates opened at 8:20 am, and supporters quickly began pouring in, with no admission charge. Initially, tickets to the convention were made available for free on a website, but, according to bolsonaristas, there was an “attempt to sabotage” the convention.

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL), one of the many supporters present at the gym, even called the Federal Police to investigate the case. According to her, “left-wing activists” encouraged the withdrawal of invitations in order to deflate the event. With that, the PL decided to release the entry without a ticket until the maximum capacity of the place.

As well as the decoration of the gym, the public, for the most part, was in green and yellow. Many wrapped themselves in a Brazilian flag, which was also displayed on a large screen on stage.

Rio de Janeiro is the political birthplace of the president, who seeks to reverse the disadvantage in polls of voting intentions — in the most recent by the Datafolha institute, he appears in second place, with 28% of voting intentions, behind rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Silva (PT), with 47%.

The meeting of PL affiliates to approve the candidacy must take place before Bolsonaro takes the stage. The meeting is scheduled for early morning, through a closed virtual platform of the party.

Party members struggling to vote will have three locations available: the PL headquarters in Brasília; the headquarters in São Paulo; and the gym where the official act of Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy will take place, in Rio de Janeiro.

During the convention, a possible coalition with the PP, the Republicans and the PTB, acronyms that make up the informal bloc known as Centrão, should also be discussed.

This type of alliance between two or more parties can be broken after the elections and is allowed for contests for the positions of president, governor, senator and mayor.

The convention should also mark the confirmation of the name of General Walter Braga Netto for the vice vacancy on Bolsonaro’s ticket. The military joined the PL in March this year. He is also one of the coordinators of the reelection campaign.

The four-star general reached the top of his career within the Army and gained notoriety in 2018, when he was appointed federal intervenor in Rio de Janeiro by then-President Michel Temer (MDB).

In 2020, he was appointed to head the Civil House and, later, in March 2021, he became head of the Ministry of Defense. This year, the general left the portfolio and assumed the position of special advisor to the presidency of the Republic, from which he was exonerated in July.

With the choice, Bolsonaro changed the ticket that elected him, whose vice was Hamilton Mourão (Republicans). After public friction, Mourão will run for a seat in the Senate for Rio Grande do Sul.

Jair Messias Bolsonaro was born in Campinas, São Paulo, and began his military career in 1973. Later, he moved to Rio de Janeiro to attend the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras course in Resende.

In 1986, Bolsonaro published an article in Veja magazine in which he complained about the salaries of the military. The following year, the same magazine published a report in which it claimed that Bolsonaro and a colleague had plans to explode bombs in military installations to create pressure for salary increases. When judging the case, in 1988, the Superior Military Court acquitted Bolsonaro.

In the same year, he decided to enter politics and was elected councilor of the city of Rio de Janeiro. With that, the Army transferred him to reserve. Years later, he was converted to a retired captain.

As a federal deputy, Bolsonaro served seven terms. In 2018, he was elected president, in the second round, with almost 57.8 million votes (55.13% of the total).

Three children of Bolsonaro’s five children followed a political career: Carlos, a councilor in Rio de Janeiro; Flávio, senator from Rio; and Eduardo, federal deputy for São Paulo with the highest number of votes in the country in 2018.

