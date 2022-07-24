Avaí vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

Avaí seeks to maintain its good performance at home to complete the Serie A shift without entering the relegation zone. The retrospect between the teams is positive for Leão, since the Santa Catarina team has never lost to Rubro-Negro in Ressacada, in official games.

Flamengo still dreams of gluing at the top of the table and wants to take advantage of the direct confrontations between Palmeiras x Inter and Atlético-MG x Corinthians to get even closer to the G-6. For this reason, Dorival Júnior chose to play only in the defensive line and goes with his four holders in the attack to face Avaí. With 27 points, the carioca club starts the round in seventh place.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the match with narration by Julio Oliveira and comments by Pedrinho and Renata Mendonça. PC Oliveira will be at Central do Apito.

Renata Mendonça analyzes Avai x Flamengo, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2022

2 out of 5 Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge

Avai – Coach: Eduardo Barroca

Commander Azurra counts on the returns of Cortez and Raniele, who were suspended in the last round, and Arthur Chaves, Bruno Silva and Muriqui, who were in the medical department. Paolo Guerrero is regularized at the IDB, but was not listed for the match.

Likely team: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Vaz (Arthur Chaves) and Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva and Eduardo; Pottker, Renato (Muriqui) and Bissoli.

Who is out: Morato (medical department).

Morato (medical department). hanging: Bissoli, Bressan, Bruno Silva, Galdezani, Jean Cléber and Lucas Ventura.

3 of 5 Probable Avai against Flamengo — Photo: ge.globo Avaí likely against Flamengo — Photo: ge.globo

+ Other news from Avaí

Flamengo – Coach: Dorival Júnior

Climbing the table, Flamengo de Dorival Júnior seeks the third consecutive victory in the Brasileirão. After easily overcoming Coritiba and Juventude, in Brasília, the coach chose to reduce the rotation in the squad and send to the field in Ressacada the best available from the middle forward. Without Thiago Maia, suspended, Diego will be the first steering wheel. Otherwise, maximum power. The defensive line was completely changed in relation to Wednesday: Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís leave for Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas.

Dorival Júnior will also have Arturo Vidal at his disposal. One of the great reinforcements of Brazilian football this season, the Chilean has great chances of making his debut during the match.

Likely team: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel.

4 of 5 Probable Flamengo against Avaí — Photo: Ge Probable Flamengo against Avaí — Photo: Ge

Who is out: Thiago Maia is suspended for the third yellow card, Gustavo Henrique was released to conclude his negotiation with Fenerbahçe, Diego Alves is in the final stages of physical conditioning after an injury, Rodrigo Caio has a problem with the meniscus in his left knee and Bruno Henrique is recovering from major surgery on the right knee.

Thiago Maia is suspended for the third yellow card, Gustavo Henrique was released to conclude his negotiation with Fenerbahçe, Diego Alves is in the final stages of physical conditioning after an injury, Rodrigo Caio has a problem with the meniscus in his left knee and Bruno Henrique is recovering from major surgery on the right knee. hanging: Matheuzinho, Léo Pereira and Lázaro.

+ Other news from Flamengo

5 of 5 Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infografia Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infografia