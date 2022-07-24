Average price of a liter of gasoline in Brazil is R$ 6.16, below the world average – News









O average price charged per liter of gasoline at Brazilian gas stations is R$ 6.16 (US$ 1,121), shows a survey of the Global Petrol Priceswhich analyzes the value of fuels around the world.

With the price referring to the last 18th of July, the report points to the value of gasoline in Brazil at a level 21.7% below the world averagewhich appears at R$ 7.865 (US$ 1.43) per liter.

According to the data, the price charged for each liter of fuel around the world varies from R$0.12 (US$0.022) in Venezuela to R$16.52 (US$3,005) in Hong Kong.











The value analyzed in Brazil is similar to that calculated by the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis), which signals a decline from R$6.49 to R$6.07 in the price charged for gasoline at gas stations. In the last month alone, there was a reduction of R$ 1.32 (-17.9%) in the average value of a liter of fuel.

The fall is motivated by the reduction of ICMS rates (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on gasoline in the states. Until then, each federative entity had the autonomy to determine the tax on fuel.









