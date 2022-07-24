Avoid a stroke with these seven habits; check out!

A stroke, often also called a “brain stroke”, occurs when blood flow to or within the brain is interrupted by a blocked blood vessel (this is the most common type of ischemic stroke) or when a vessel ruptures. blood flow (hemorrhagic stroke), which represents less than 15% of cases.

As a result of extensive research carried out in the United States, scientists point to the healthy habits that have the greatest influence on preventing a stroke. For approximately 28 years, the study followed 11,568 adults, ages 45 to 64.

The data on the health of the participants, obtained during this period, revealed seven behaviors that managed to reduce the risks by up to 43%, lowering the chances of this problem occurring.

“Our study confirms that changing lifestyle-related risk factors, such as controlling blood pressure, can overcome the genetic factor of having a stroke.”

Discover the seven habits indicated to avoid a stroke:

1. Maintain a balanced diet

A healthy diet is important for everyone’s overall health, but it is especially relevant to reduce the risk of a stroke, since being overweight is related to diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, which are risk factors. . Therefore, maintaining proper weight and body mass index are essential to avoid the problem.

2. Exercise regularly

To reduce the risk of stroke, regular physical exercise also plays a vital role. As with the prevention of other health problems, such as diabetes and anxiety, physical activities can be varied, including aerobics, team sports or weight training.

3. Do not smoke

As is public knowledge, smokers are twice as likely to develop a stroke when compared to people who have never smoked in their lives. It is estimated that about 20% of stroke cases are related to smoking.

4. Maintain the proper weight

As already mentioned, being overweight is closely linked to diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, which are risk factors for stroke. For this reason, doctors consider it essential to maintain a proper weight and body mass index to prevent this condition.

5. Control blood pressure

Avoiding chronic high blood pressure is important to reduce the risk of stroke because hypertension attacks blood vessels and can compromise the functioning of various organs, such as the heart, brain and kidneys.

6. Monitor cholesterol

It is important to avoid foods rich in LDL – known as bad cholesterol – as it causes the accumulation of fatty plaques in the arteries and hinders blood flow, which causes a stroke.

7. Lower blood sugar levels

Monitoring blood sugar levels is essential in the prevention of stroke and diseases, since hyperglycemia can happen when the amount of insulin in the body is insufficient, or be a consequence of problems such as physical inactivity, obesity and a diet rich in sweets and carbohydrates. .