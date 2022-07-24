Azul’s new E195-E2 is seen at the Embraer plant in São José

A new Embraer E195-E2 model aircraft (msn19020077) was seen in the courtyards of São José dos Campos (SP) airport last week. The Azul Linhas Aéreas paintwork on its fuselage gave a clear indication that deliveries of new Brazilian aircraft to the Campinas-based airline should resume after a year and a half.

The registration of the aircraft at the São Paulo airport, where Embraer’s main production plant is located, was made by photographer Alisson Michel and shared on his profile on the social network Instagram.





During the pandemic, Azul stopped receiving new aircraft, as did many companies around the world, in the face of the unprecedented crisis brought about by Covid-19. However, as the market picks up its pace, deliveries can be continued.

In addition to recently received Airbus A320neo aircraft, Azul is expected to receive widebodies this year, with an A330-900neo and at least two A350-900 XWBs being planned, the latter of which will be operated by the Brazilian company for the first time.

As for Embraer jets, the same trend should occur, with the resumption of deliveries and the replacement of older jets, of the E1 generation. The last time Azul received a plane from the national manufacturer was in December 2020, when the E195-E2 jets of the PS-AEG (msn 19020034) and PS-AEH (msn 19020035) brands arrived.

Azul currently has a fleet of 59 Embraer jets, nine of the E195-E2 model. The company has a total order with the manufacturer for 75 E2 aircraft.



