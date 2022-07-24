Bebel Gilberto apologizes for stepping on Brazilian flag

“It was a thoughtless act of mine”, said the singer; action during a show in the United States was criticized by bolsonaristas

Singer Bebel Gilberto apologized on Saturday (23.Jul.2022) for step on the Brazilian flag during a concert in San Francisco, United States.

“It was a thoughtless act of mine, because if I had had time to think it over, it would have occurred to me that I was presenting as a gift to the extreme right an image with which they could distill their disgusting hatred and false patriotism.”, wrote Bebel in your profile on instagram.

The act, performed during the song “Bananeira”, was criticized by the bolsonarista base – such as the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), which suggested a law for “penalize with imprisonment without bail or criminal liability the act of burning, damaging, modifying or attacking national symbols”. The singer also shared the full video of the moment.

Watch the moment (4min27s):

The previous images released by bolsonaristas had only the part in which the singer stepped on the flag during a show. In the full video of this part of the presentation, after stepping on the flag, Bebel appears talking “I am sorry. I’m sorry Brazil” (“I apologize. Sorry Brazil”). And also: “Me as a Brazilian, how could I do that? So, I am sorry. It was an act of irresponsibility. Thank God I came back and got the flag” (As a Brazilian, how could I have done that? It was an act of irresponsibility.). Then, she delicately places the Brazilian flag in the corner of the stage and makes a deferential gesture with her hands, in respect of the national symbol.

Former special secretary of Culture Mário Frias was one of those who condemned the demonstration. “Someone who has no love for his own country and rejects the greatest symbol of patriotism of a nation, is not worthy to call himself Brazilian.”, said Frias in your profile on twitter.

In the text, posted along with a video of just over 4 minutes where she shows the moment when samba on the Brazilian flag, the singer says she has “sure that soon the hateful radicals” will be “Swept into the dustbin of history”.

“To the good Brazilians who, like me, are intransigent defenders of democracy but were offended by my thoughtless act, my sincere apologies. Brazil is bigger than any government or politician”, ended.

Bebel Gilberto, stage name of Isabel Gilberto de Oliveira, is 56 years old. She was born in New York and made her career in Brazil and the United States. She is the daughter of composer João Gilberto (1931-2019) and singer Heloísa Maria Buarque de Hollanda (1937-2018), sister of Chico Buarque and known as Miúcha.

Read the full text:

“It was a thoughtless act of mine, because if I had had time to reason it would have occurred to me that I was giving the extreme right an image with which they could distill their disgusting hatred and false patriotism – these people who kidnapped the national symbols and corrodes Brazilian democracy with its authoritarian project of power… It was for this reason that I dropped the name of the unspeakable in my impulsive gesture on stage.

“Immediately afterwards, however, I realized that the flag also belongs to all Brazilians and I apologized to the public. The honorable Secretary of Culture, however, ignored this part of the video and did what he knows best. No, it is not writing Portuguese with errors, but manipulating the information to instigate the fanatical base that follows him. I post here the full video in which I apologize.

“I love Brazil and I am sure that soon the hateful radicals will be swept into the dustbin of history.

“To the good Brazilians who, like me, are intransigent defenders of democracy but were offended by my thoughtless act, my sincere apologies. Brazil is bigger than any government or politician.”