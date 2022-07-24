Bebel Gilberto, niece of Chico Buarque, tramples the Brazilian flag in concert

The singer Baby Gilberto, niece of Chico Buarque and daughter of composer João Gilberto, was the protagonist of a controversy this week. During a show, held on Tuesday 29, Bebel received a Brazilian flag, threw the object on the ground and trampled on the national symbol.

Afterwards, the singer rehearsed samba steps and used the Brazilian flag to clean the stage. “Sorry to do this, but do you think I’m happy to be Brazilian or not?”, asked Bebel, in English. A few “yes” and “no” are heard, as well as whistles and screams from the audience.

Bebel then amends by singing “Bananeira” and doesn’t talk about it anymore. The singer is touring the United States and Canada.

The video was shared by Mário Frias, former Secretary of Culture of the Jair Bolsonaro government. “These people don’t feel anything for Brazil,” Frias wrote on Twitter. “They just like to benefit from what the people can give them.”

This is Bebel Gilberto, daughter of composer João Gilberto, niece of Chico Buarque. See what she did with the Brazilian flag received from a spectator in San Francisco. These people don’t feel anything for Brazil. They just like to benefit from what the people can give them. pic.twitter.com/MlhcDSZt9g — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) July 23, 2022

Also read: “There will be a flag, yes”, article by Ana Paula Henkel published in Issue 122 of Revista Oeste