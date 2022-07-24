Bebel Gilberto talks about having trampled on the Brazilian flag and detonates Mario Frias; check out

The singer Baby Gilberto used social networks, on Saturday night (23), to comment on the controversial gesture of stomping on a Brazilian flag in concert in California (USA), last Tuesday (19). At the time, she said while sambaing with her feet over the national symbol: “”Sorry to do that. But… am I happy to be Brazilian or not?”.

One of the first to criticize Bebel’s attitude was the former heartthrob of the soap opera “Malhação”, Mario Frias, who served as Secretary of Culture of the Bolsonaro government. “This is Bebel Gilberto, daughter of composer João Gilberto, niece of Chico Buarque. Look what she did with the Brazilian flag received from a spectator in San Francisco. These people don’t feel anything for Brazil. people can provide,” wrote Frias, running over the portuguesesince the correct word in this case would be “viewer”and not “spectator”.

The image quickly spread among Bolsonaristas, who began to attack João Gilberto’s daughter. When commenting on the repercussion, the singer apologized and said what she did was a “thoughtless act”.

“It was a thoughtless act of mine, because if I had had time to think it over, it would have occurred to me that I was giving the extreme right an image with which they could distill their disgusting hatred and false patriotism – these people who kidnapped the national symbols and corrodes Brazilian democracy with its authoritarian project of power… It was for this reason that I dropped the name of the unspeakable in my impulsive gesture on stage”, he wrote.

Bebel released the entirety of the video, which shows her apology to the public, and still mocked Mario Frias’ Portuguese mistake.

“Immediately afterwards, however, I realized that the flag also belongs to all Brazilians and I apologized to the public. The Excellency Secretary of Culture, however, ignored this part of the video and did what he knows how to do best. , is not writing Portuguese with errors, but manipulating the information to instigate the fanatical base that follows him.

check out