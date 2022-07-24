behind the scenes of ‘Record Island’

Aline Dahlen, a participant who gave up on “Ilha Record” in the first week of confinement, revealed to “Central Splash” some information about the backstage of the reality show.

According to the bodybuilder, one of the most annoying people in the second season cast is Ste Viegas.

Ste is unbearable and I can list the reasons. The first is because she talks a lot about herself, who is beautiful and wonderful. It only talks about making out too, it doesn’t have the least depth.

Aline recalled a speech made by the digital influencer that was cut from the episodes of the reality show. In one of the conversations between the participants, Ste made a comment that sweated like bullying.

She said in a conversation, which was not aired, that she and a friend of hers don’t date ugly women. I’m the only one who said this speech is not cool in a time of bullying. There are many teenagers who are accepting themselves and when they open Instagram they see a lot of filters that make them hate each other. It is very serious to say that on television.

At the premiere of “Ilha Record”, Aline also starred in a fight with Ste over towels and panties in the village’s bathroom, which caused a rift among the participants.

For her, the situation became even worse because the toilet used by the cast was broken.

It’s disgusting to have 13 people sharing the same bathroom, which was broken for a while because of a leak.

