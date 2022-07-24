Beluga plane arrives in the capital this Sunday, 24

Have you ever imagined a whale flying over Fortaleza? The idea is not that impossible. The Airbus cargo plane, nicknamed “Beluga”, because it looks like the marine animal, should arrive in the capital of Ceará from 1 pm this Sunday, 24, in its first landing in Latin America.

The aircraft would initially arrive in Fortaleza this Saturday, the 23rd, but Fraport, the capital’s airport manager, informed earlier this afternoon that the aircraft will spend the night outside Brazil and therefore the schedule would be changed.

Shortly after stopping in the capital of Ceará, the plane goes to Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP), where it transports the ACH160 helicopter. New information on routes and schedules will still be released.

Anyone wishing to photograph or just see the aircraft is allowed to do so only outside the airport. The plane will be parked in the yard next to the International Cargo Terminal.

Whale resemblance draws attention

The cargo plane draws attention for its resemblance to the Beluga whale, also known as the white whale. But, in addition to the exotic feature, the aircraft is known for being one of the largest freighters in the world, in terms of volume.







Beluga whale, also known as the white whale (Photo: AFP)











The aircraft took off for the first time in the 1990s, but this will be the first passage in Brazil. The peculiar characteristic plane is currently being made available for the transport of larger loads.

