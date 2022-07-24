Beluga plane: eight curiosities about the whale-shaped aircraft that will land in Ceará Sunday – Ceará

Fortaleza receives, this Sunday (24), the Airbus Beluga. For the first time in Brazil, the aircraft dubbed the flying whale – given its similar shape to the marine animal – is one of the biggest cargo planes of the world by volume.

He arrives in the capital of Ceará around 1 pm, from Dakar (DSS), capital of Senegal, on flight 4Y 4003. Afterwards, it will depart for Campinas (SP).

Interested in seeing/photographing the “whale plane”, which will be parked in the yard next to the International Cargo Terminal from Fortaleza Airport, they can only do so in a public area (outside the airport).

The cargo that the Beluga brings to Brazil is a luxury helicopter model ACH160. In the Tupiniquim sky, the manufacturer will also demonstrate the air carrier, which will enter the market for large loads.

Below you know eight curiosities about this unusual transport:

Whale reference

The great thing about the Beluga is the format, which is quite unique. The plane even got a painting that refers to the whale. The name and shape refer to a species of cetacean called a beluga (or white whale) that inhabits the arctic and subarctic region. Cuteness.

colossal size

Another highlight of the aircraft is its size, with colossal dimensions. To give you an idea, it is larger than the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy, used by the United States armed forces. The Beluga XL is 18.9 meters tall63.1 meters long and a fuselage of 8.8 meters in diameter.

cute face

The front of the Beluga XL, which looks like a whale’s face, was chosen by Airbus employees themselves after a vote. It is the result of the combination of a lowered cockpit and ample cargo and rear compartments.

Subtitle: The front part of the Beluga XL was chosen by Airbus employees themselves after a vote Photograph: Disclosure

very heavy loads

The aircraft is capable of taking off with a 47 ton payload. In this case, it has a flight range of approximately 1666 km. With a load of 40 tons, the range increases to 2667 km. With 27 tons, it can fly 4632 km without refueling. Impressive.

lamps on the floor

The lamps inside the cargo compartment are usually on the floor. By the way, the only equipment inside the cargo compartment that is not on the floor is the opening of the door.

Subtitle: The Beluga XL is 18.9 meters high, 63.1 meters long and has a fuselage of 8.8 meters in diameter.

Occupation

The “Flying Whale” was created to transport aircraft components between production sites and assembly lines. Pieces of up to 63 meters in length and 8 meters in width can be loaded onto it.

special ramps

There is a downside to the Beluga: it needs Special ramps to be loaded and unloaded. Unlike what happens with planes like the C-5 Galaxy or the Antonov An-124, its ramps need to be on the ground.

Subtitle: The “Flying Whale” was created to transport aircraft components between production sites and assembly lines. Photograph: Disclosure

Cargo transport only

Although with a popular appeal format, the Beluga XL is intended only for cargo transport. Therefore, you will not be able to travel on the “Flying Whale”. I’m sorry. The good news is that, by next year, another five aircraft of this format should come into operation. More whales in the sky.