benefits can reach surprising value

Since the pension reform went into effect, filing an application for retirement it is like taking risks in a large field of uncertainties, as some groups of people are still unaware of their rights and do not understand which legislation can support them, whether they fit into the old or new modality, etc.

And it is not surprising that the changes made in 2019 have not yet fully come into force, as the measures are being implemented slowly. Retirees are confident that they are safe.

This certainty unfortunately does not apply to people who are on the verge of being retired, as with the changes coming into effect little by little and year after year, even those who understand the subject are not sure where they fit in today.

And as if the whole scenario of uncertainty were not enough, where rules like this now and another were a few months from now, there is still another factor that makes the context even more confusing: the Budget Guidelines Law

the new law

On July 12, the National Congress approved the also known as LDO, which aims to establish the limits on spending by the Brazilian public machine for the year 2022 and still predict also the new minimum wage.

With the new spending rules, the minimum wage for pensions is now R$ 1,294, but this value still does not take into account the rise in inflation, only the real gain, so it can reach up to R$ 1,302.

This value was readjusted based on the INPC that was recently updated by the Ministry of Economy. In the year 2022, it reached 7.41%, which extrapolated the mark that the government had sent to Congress, as the forecast was 6.7%.

See what your retirement amount will be

These are the predictions for 2023 retirement values ​​based on the 2022 value.