Bento punches Lorenzo in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

25 Jul Monday

Letícia faints when she finds out that Bento is alive. Bento believes he was betrayed by Lorenzo. Leticia asks Lorenzo for time. Eugênio worries about Joaquim’s reaction to Isadora’s divorce request. Isadora comments to Davi that Matias keeps Elisa’s file at home. Bento fights with Lorenzo. Joaquim moves away from Yolanda. Isadora sees photos of the process and claims that there was a mix-up with Elisa’s murder weapons. Olivia reveals to Tenório that she is organizing a demonstration for the release of political prisoners. Giovanna confesses to Lorenzo that she burned Bento’s letter. Bento looks for Leticia.

