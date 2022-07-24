Bento punches Lorenzo in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“Leticia, I’m back for you! But what’s going on here? Did you and Lorenzo get married? Didn’t he say I was coming back?” Bento will ask.
Letícia faints after seeing Bento in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
While Letícia recovers from the shock of seeing Bento, it is up to the boy to apologize to his father. Bento will ask Abílio’s forgiveness for lying.
“Sorry, my father. I was an imbecile! But as soon as I got better, I sent a letter to Lorenzo, letting him know he was coming back! I never thought my best friend would betray me like that!”, Bento will ask.
Bento, Letícia and Lorenzo in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Soon after, it will be Lorenzo’s turn to explain himself to Leticia. The young man will try to explain his participation in Bento’s lie.
“It broke my heart to see you suffering! But please try to understand me! Bento had been shot to save me! I couldn’t refuse that request! I couldn’t deny…”
After fraternizing with the family, Bento will receive a visit from Lorenzo and will challenge his friend’s attitude.
“I went to war because of you, Lorenzo. I risked my life for you! I was shot by the Tedescos when I went to save you! Is this how you repaid? Stealing my wife?”, Bento will charge.
Lorenzo gets punched in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
The two will say that they love Leticia and that they will continue to fight for her. Bento will punch Lorenzo in the face and then go to Leticia.
“Letícia, we need to talk”, will ask Lorenzo.
Bento cries after punching Lorenzo in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
25 Jul
Monday
Letícia faints when she finds out that Bento is alive. Bento believes he was betrayed by Lorenzo. Leticia asks Lorenzo for time. Eugênio worries about Joaquim’s reaction to Isadora’s divorce request. Isadora comments to Davi that Matias keeps Elisa’s file at home. Bento fights with Lorenzo. Joaquim moves away from Yolanda. Isadora sees photos of the process and claims that there was a mix-up with Elisa’s murder weapons. Olivia reveals to Tenório that she is organizing a demonstration for the release of political prisoners. Giovanna confesses to Lorenzo that she burned Bento’s letter. Bento looks for Leticia.
